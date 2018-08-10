Alta. crop sprayer faces charges

A Westlock, Alta., aerial-spraying company faces four charges for alleged failure to comply with regulations.

Western Air Spray Inc. and Bobby Fred Hnatko each face three charges resulting from incidents that occurred in 2016.

In an Aug. 10 news release, the Alberta government itemized the charges:

• Commencing an activity without being the holder of an “aerial” class pesticide applicator certificate or working under the supervision of the holder of an “aerial” class pesticide applicator certificate, contrary to section 3(1) of the Pesticide (Ministerial) Regulation.

• Providing false or misleading information pursuant to a requirement under section 198 (1)(i) of the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act, contrary to section 227 (b) of the act.

• Offering or providing a service involving the use or application of a pesticide (listed in Schedule 2 of the Pesticide (Ministerial) Regulation) for hire or reward without being the holder of a valid pesticide service registration contrary to section 7(1)(a) of the Pesticide (Ministerial) Regulation.

A court appearance is scheduled Sept. 6 in Falher Provincial Court.