Spray plane crash under investigation

Transportation Safety Board officials are investigating after a fatal plane crash involving a crop sprayer near Arborfield, Sask., July 12.

RCMP said the accident happened about 3:30 p.m. near the community in northeastern Saskatchewan. The pilot and lone occupant was declared dead at the scene.

That was the second crash in the province this week. A helicopter spraying crops in the rural municipality of Eye Hill, near Macklin, crashed July 10, injuring the pilot.

