Helicopter crashes while spraying

RCMP said the pilot of this helicopter escaped with non-life-threatening injuries when it crashed this morning after contacting a power line. | RCMP photo

Saskatchewan RCMP say the pilot of a helicopter that crashed southwest of Unity, Sask., this morning suffered non-life-threatening injuries after his helicopter contacted a power line.

“Initial investigation reveals that the helicopter was spraying a field with a non-toxic liquid when it came in contact with a power line prior to going down,” said the RCMP in a press release.

The pilot, and lone occupant of the helicopter, was treated by EMS at the scene then transported by STARS air ambulance to Saskatoon.

The crash occurred in the RM of Eye Hill, approximately 175 km west of Saskatoon. Unity RCMP, Luseland Police Service, Luseland Fire Department, Unity EMS and SaskPower all responded to the scene

RCMP said their investigation is ongoing with assistance from Transport Canada, the Transport Safety Board and Occupational Health and Safety.

Comments

  • Monkeeworks

    Hard to believe the pilot is mostly O.K. looking at that wreckage. Glad he is.
    Talking to a Chipmunk spray plane pilot once he said the first thing you look for before spraying is power lines. The second thing you look for is power lines. The third thing you look for is power lines. While spraying the first thing you look for is power lines.
    The last thing you look for is where you are spraying. What is going to cause a crash? Power lines.

