Helicopter crashes while spraying

Saskatchewan RCMP say the pilot of a helicopter that crashed southwest of Unity, Sask., this morning suffered non-life-threatening injuries after his helicopter contacted a power line.

“Initial investigation reveals that the helicopter was spraying a field with a non-toxic liquid when it came in contact with a power line prior to going down,” said the RCMP in a press release.

The pilot, and lone occupant of the helicopter, was treated by EMS at the scene then transported by STARS air ambulance to Saskatoon.

The crash occurred in the RM of Eye Hill, approximately 175 km west of Saskatoon. Unity RCMP, Luseland Police Service, Luseland Fire Department, Unity EMS and SaskPower all responded to the scene

RCMP said their investigation is ongoing with assistance from Transport Canada, the Transport Safety Board and Occupational Health and Safety.