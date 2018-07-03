Animal welfare survey launched

Alberta Farm Animal Care has launched a new livestock welfare research project.

The organization will collect input from the livestock sector via an online survey and focus groups with a final report to be shared with the Alberta government. Producers, industry groups, auctions, processors and students are invited to participate.

The survey is open until Oct. 31 and may be found here.

For further information on which survey version to complete or other aspects of the project, contact Melissa Moggy, livestock welfare engagement project lead, at 403-652-5111 or melissa@afac.ab.ca, or visit the AFAC website at www.afac.ab.ca.

