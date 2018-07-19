Ag ministers expected to discuss trade Friday

VANCOUVER — Canadian agriculture ministers began their annual meeting here Thursday without Saskatchewan minister Lyle Stewart and most of the maritime ministers.

Stewart was expected to attend but his office said Wednesday he had to cancel due to personal appointments. Officials from the province are here, however.

Ministers are receiving updates on a number of issues including trade, cannabis and the year-long business risk management review.

After the annual industry-ministers roundtable hosted by the Canadian Federation of Agriculture Wednesday, federal minister Lawrence MacAulay said he wouldn’t preclude any of the discussion by offering his opinions on those issues.

“What I can’t do as the federal minister of agriculture is come out and indicate what we’re going to do,” he told reporters. “This works well when everybody works together.”

CFA president Ron Bonnett said the BRM review should continue because producers need effective risk management tools in light of the escalating trade war.

He said there has to be some sort of contingency plan in the event the trade war gets out of hand, and said governments are encouraged to look at the ‘what-ifs’, such as how to deal with direct subsidies to American farmers or what alternative markets could be found.

MacAulay would not comment on whether additional industry support would be forthcoming if necessary.

Ministers wrap up their meeting Friday with a news conference scheduled for 12:30 Pacific time.

Karen.briere@producer.com