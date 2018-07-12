Ag in Motion outdoor show doubles its acres

Five companies are working together to grow a crop of wheat on the newly purchased land to showcase their programs

The Ag in Motion outdoor farm show continues its record-setting growth.

The fourth annual expo scheduled to be held near Langham, Sask., on July 17-19 has doubled its acres from last year and encompasses a full section of land.

“We expanded the property we own by another half section,” said Rob O’Connor, show director.

“We’re using that land to demonstrate new technologies, whether it’s in crop or equipment or a combination of both.

“We can demonstrate to farmers on a larger scale some of the new farming practices, some of the new technologies, some of the new options that they can look at that may be suitable for long-term planning of their own farm,” he said.

Five companies are working together to grow a crop of wheat on the recently purchased 320 acres to showcase what they can do with their programs: Morris Industries, Nutrien Ag Solutions (Crop Production Services), Bayer, Ag Growth International and Versatile.

As in past years, small crop plots will also hold demonstrations to illustrate different combinations of pesticides, herbicides, seed genetics and equipment technology.

Air-seeding demonstrations and planting technology from several companies are also back this year, by popular demand.

O’Connor said the different companies planted a test strip in late May and early June.

“That’s one pass. You can look at the emergence of the crops, see rows and then right beside it will be the demonstration of that machine during the show this year,” he said.

“You can actually get into the dirt and see where the seed has been placed or the fertilizers have been placed and compare how that strip turned out from being planted six weeks ago.”

He added: “I’m really proud of it because air seeder and dryland farming technology is based here in the prairie provinces. Here is where all the leading global innovation in that type of agriculture is produced.”

Year over year, Ag in Motion is gaining global recognition. A record of more than 200 international visitors plan to attend this year’s event, which includes large delegations from Australia, New Zealand, Kazakhstan, and Latvia.

“You can go to 50 other shows around the world that are significant, but they’re all indoors. So, they don’t have that same opportunity to see this technology working,” said O’Connor.

The Agriculture Technology Harvest Program, now entering its second year, is also attracting widespread attention. In partnership with the Saskatoon Regional Economic Development Authority (SREDA), it helps cover the expenses of attending AIM for the winning companies and allows them to meet with Saskatchewan agricultural companies and showcase innovative technologies. This year, 16 companies applied and four winners were chosen:

Aker Technologies from Illinois

Holganix LLC from Pennsylvania

Iotag Pty Ltd from Finley, Australia

NRGene Ltd from Nes-Ziona, Israel

Also in partnership with SREDA, 33 applications were received for the AIM Innovation Awards, which showcase cutting-edge technologies.

Four awards will be presented July 16 to pioneering technologies that have the potential to advance the agriculture industry. Finalists can be seen at sreda.com/events/innovationsawards.

AIM is also hosting its first charity fundraising event, which quickly sold out and hopes to raise $1 million for STARS air ambulance.