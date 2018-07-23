This year’s Ag in Motion farm show is in full swing near Langham, Sask., and both exhibitors and visitors are here in droves.

Show director Rob O’Connor says this year’s show has 459 exhibitors on the show’s 320-acre site.

Ag in Motion breaks attendance record – Ag in Motion was a hot ticket this year in more ways than one.

For the fourth straight year, attendance and exhibitor totals for the outdoor farm show surpassed previous numbers.

Farmers warming to autonomous ag: inventor – While men in tractors pulled seeding and tillage implements over the ground at the July 17-19 Ag in Motion show, the DOT autonomous seeder laboured quietly on its own.

DOT debuted last year at the Ag in Motion show, but farmer interest in seeing it operate was still strong this year, judging by the number of observers.

Cattle handling can damage families – Cattle handling expert Dylan Biggs gave crowd members something to think about during a workshop last week at the Ag in Motion outdoor farm show.

It wasn’t about cattle.

He suggested the stress many families experience when herding, loading and processing cattle could have an effect on farm succession.

Time to exercise patience says analyst – Now is not the time to be pricing new crop, says a markets analyst. “I don’t want to be selling a darn thing right now,” said Mike Jubinville, analyst with ProFarmer Canada.

Ag in Motion 2018 – in photos – The 2018 edition of the Ag in Motion farm show has wrapped, and by all accounts it was a great success. Organizers report a total of 30,335 guests passed through the gates of the event, which is a new record. Attendance at the show, both for guests and exhibitors, has steadily grown for each of the show’s four years. There were 459 exhibitors this year.