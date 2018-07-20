Ag in Motion 2018 – in photos

The 2018 edition of the Ag in Motion farm show has wrapped, and by all accounts it was a great success.

Organizers report a total of 30,335 guests passed through the gates of the event, which is a new record. Attendance at the show, both for guests and exhibitors, has steadily grown for each of the show’s four years. There were 459 exhibitors this year.

Numerous Western Producer editorial staff were at the show on each of its three days, with one reporter logging more than 8.6 km walked in a single day.

There were plenty of photos shot during the course of all that walking by all those reporters. You can find a collection of them below.

