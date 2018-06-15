Rains ease dryness concerns in Saskatchewan

Winnipeg (CNS Canada) – Rain across Saskatchewan helped to alleviate the dryness concerns, according to the Saskatchewan Ministry of Agriculture’s crop report for the week ended June 11. However the southeast corner of the province has experienced localized flooding.

Northwestern Saskatchewan received the most rain, with the St. Walburg area recording 154 mm and the Barthel area at 93 mm. In the southwest, the Hazenmore area received 100 mm, while areas around Lucky Lake, Outlook, Shaunavon, Dinsmore and Rosetown remain very dry, having received less than 25 mm of rain since April 1.

The recent rains have improved topsoil moisture conditions across most of Saskatchewan. Provincially, topsoil moisture conditions are rated at nine per cent surplus, 73 per cent adequate, 16 per cent short and two per cent very short. Hay land and pasture topsoil moisture is rated at six per cent surplus, 68 per cent adequate, 15 per cent short and 11 per cent very short.

Seeding operations are mostly complete, with 99.5 per cent of the provincial crop in the ground. The five-year average is 97 per cent. There are still a few fields of green feed and silage that need to be seeded.

Germination of crops in some areas have been patchy due to the dry conditions, but the recent rains have helped. The majority of crops are in good to fair conditions. Provincially, 75 per cent of the spring cereals, 70 per cent of the oilseeds and 76 per cent of the pulse crops are at normal stages of development for this time of year.

The majority of current crop damage is due to localized flooding, lack of moisture, hail, strong winds and insects such as flea beetles and cutworms.