Manitoba seeding 99 per cent complete

Winnipeg (CNS Canada) – Seeding is almost complete in Manitoba although some fields have had to be reseeded, according to the weekly crop report from Manitoba Agriculture, released June 4.

It is estimated that 99 per cent of the provincial crop is in the ground. The southwest region is at 95 per cent done and in the northwest producers, are either at 95 per cent complete or are fully done. In the central region, seeding is complete except for fields that needed to be reseeded due to poor emergence or insects. Seeding is also complete in the Interlake region.

Widespread rains fell across the province over the week, amounts were varied though. In the southwest corner of the province, the area around Melita received rain but precipitation for this time of year is still considered to be below normal. The Kenton and Macaulay areas in the southwest received over 100 mm of precipitation.

The recent rains and warm temperatures have resulted in rapid crop growth provincially. In the Interlake region seeds that were sitting in dry soils are starting to emerge, as are those that were seeded into deeper moisture.

Herbicide applications continue across the province as field conditions allow. In the southwest region herbicide applications of winter wheat and fall rye are mostly complete, while herbicide applications for spring cereals have just started.

Flea beetle activity has been reported across the province. Cutworms have also been reported in canola and sunflower seeds.

The recent rains have helped pasture and hayland conditions across the province. Dugout levels are reported as being low to sufficient and will depend on summer precipitation to get through the year. Most cattle are out to pasture across the province.