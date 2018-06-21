Farm Progress Show recognizes young farmers today

It’s young farmer day at Canada’s Farm Progress Show.

A highlight will be the announcement of Saskatchewan’s Outstanding Young Farmer for 2018.

Three couples were nominated: Jordan and Jennifer Lindgren from Lindgren Farms Ltd. at Norquay; Michael and Jessica Lovich from Lovholm Holsteins at Balgonie; and Lee and Shannon Sluser from LS Sluser Farms Inc. at Glenavon.

Attendance figures for yesterday, the first day of show, were not available. A new gate audit process is in place, and officials said the numbers won’t be released until the show is over.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lu Xu, the consul general of China in Calgary, attended opening day, the first consul general from China to visit the show. She said Chinese buyers are looking for agricultural technology from Saskatchewan to help reduce their labour costs and make farms more efficient.

Grain storage strategies and facilities are also on their list.

Agco unveiled its new Ideal combine, which will sell under the Fendt name in North America.

Other product launches included a new drill design from Morris. It reduces the amount of steel needed to build the drill by up to 30 percent, but the drill is twice as strong as conventionally manufactured and competing brands, the company says.

Numerous patents were filed during the manufacturing process and the company says this is a major renewal from a manufacturer that once led the industry.

The show wraps up tomorrow.

Contact karen.briere@producer.com