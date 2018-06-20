Farm Progress Show recognizes innovation on Day 1

Fifteen innovative products have been recognized at the kick-off to Canada’s Farm Progress Show in Regina.

The 41st annual show began this morning.

A record-breaking 22 innovations entered the innovation program this year.

Seven entries received the highest Gold Standard Award and eight received the Sterling Standard.

Gold winners are:

• Intelligent AG Solutions for Engage Zone Control, a retrofit section control for John Deere 1910 air carts.

• Norbert Beaujot and The DOT Technology Corp. of SeedMaster, for the DOT Power platform, a mobile diesel-powered platform that links common implements.

ADVERTISEMENT

• Norbert Beaujot and SeedMaster, SR-700 seeding system.

• Landon Fahlman and IntraGrain Technologies, Fuel Lock, an automatic fuel tank locking system with a keypad entry.

• Morris Industries, Shieldcore, for precision application.

• Brent, Luke and Doug Applegate and Praxidyn for Mixmate, an automated chemical blending and record-keeping system.

• Pat and Trevor Scherman, Schergain Solution System, to check grain loss from combines.

Sterling standard winners are:

• AGCO Corp for IDEAL combine harvester, a new combine design.

• Joseph Bourgault, Frank Nagy and F.P. Bourgault Tillage Tools Ltd. for BTT Weed Clipper, which allows farmers to drive into crops at any stage to clip and mulch weeds.

• Steve Kastning, Duck Foot, a paddle that slides over an existing finger and clips onto the reel tube of a MacDon header.

• Ultralift Technologies Inc. and Farmagro Sales Ltd., Ultralift Power tool, a lithium ion powered hand tool.

• Perry Casson for FarmTRX, a cloud-based platform to create yield maps.

• Intelligent Ag Solutions, Recon SpreadSense, which uses patented acoustic technology to detect blockage in floaters.

ADVERTISEMENT

• Todd Hoffman and Schulte Industries Ltd., Schulte DHX-600, a disc and heavy harrow combination tool.

• The Healthy Homesteader, Store It Safe, a product to keep rodents out of farm equipment and vehicles.

Submissions are judged by a panel of judges who understand how the innovation could result in productivity improvements on farms.

The show runs from 9 to 5 for the next three days.

Contact karen.briere@producer.com