Small loaders get major update

German wheeled loader expert Schaffer is busy manufacturing its range of agricultural and construction machines for an expanding customer base.

With new models in both ranges, new eye-catching modern designs and a dip into the electric loader sector, Schaffer is pulling out the stops to ensure it exactly meets customer needs.

The company said it is currently producing around 5,000 machines each year to order, rather than for stock, which is helping boost the 70,000 machines already sold worldwide to date.

Schaffer is still a family run business, having been founded in 1956 by Heinrich Schaffer, who first launched a harvesting fork for front end loaders in 1960.

He progressed into manufacturing front end loaders in 1963 before developing Schaffer’s first compact wheel loader, the D25, in 1979, which was a crucial moment in the company’s history.

The Schaffer factory in Erwitte now produces wheel loaders from 20 to 157 horsepower and exports them around the world. New Zealand is its furthest away customer.

New export markets are currently being established in the United States, Turkey, Israel and South Africa. The company enjoys a strong market share in Germany, but 65 percent of its production is for the export market, including Canada.

All agricultural machines produced from January this year come with Schaffer’s new grey and red colour scheme, which it says modernizes the looks.

The latest model for the agricultural sector is the 8620T loader, which was introduced at Agritechnica last year and replaces the popular 8610T model.

The machine is available with a variety of options, including two engine options, speeds and heights, and Schaffer is confident it provides a tailored solution for larger farms, biogas plants and agricultural contractors.

The 8620T has two engine options: 75 kW/102 h.p. and 90 kW/122 h.p., both from Deutz. The engines meet the Tier IV final emissions standard without the need for a maintenance-intensive diesel particulate filter.

The standard driving speed is 20 km-h, but the 8620T is also available with a maximum speed of 40 km-h. An additional option allows the telescopic wheel loader to be used as a towing vehicle with a permissible towing capacity of up to 12 tonnes.

The drive concept of the 8620T is also new and includes High Traction Force (HTF) and Schaffer Power Transmission (SPT) as standard equipment, even on machines with the smaller engine.

HTF is an automatic thrust control system that allows the loader to deliver the highest thrust, even in high gear. This means manual downshifting is not necessary when driving uphill or into a pile.

SPT is the electronically controlled drive from Schaffer that improves agility and offers the driver a number of new possibilities.

One of them is cruise control to keep the machine at a constant driving speed regardless of engine speed, which is particularly advantageous when working with feed dosing devices, straw distributors, mulchers or brushes.

The 8620T is particularly efficient in ECO driving mode, which is a fixed component of the 40 km-h model. The engine speed is automatically reduced once the maximum speed is reached and maintained, giving lower operating costs, reduced noise levels and more environmentally friendly use.

An operating weight of seven and eight tonnes, a lifting height at the tool pivot point of 5.2 metres and a lifting capacity of 4,200 kilograms means that the new 8620 T telescopic wheel loader offers an ideal combination of features for demanding loading work.

A further highlight of this machine is the new SCV-Plus cab, which is now also used on the 96 series machines. SCV stands for “silence, comfort, view.”

Generous glazing provides the driver with optimum all-round visibility, and a new airflow concept and adjustable side windows ensure an optimal supply of fresh air. The loader is optionally available with a low cab with a total height of 2.67 metres instead of the standard 2.77 metres.

Also introduced at Agritechnica last year was Schaffer’s entry into the electric loader market — the Schaffer 23e model — which the company claims to be the “world’s first yard loader with lithium-ion battery.”

Two electric motors with high-voltage technology are responsible for the working and driving hydraulics on this machine. Customers can choose between two charging systems and two battery packs.

These electric operated machines can potentially offer significant savings in maintenance and operating costs compared to diesel models and other battery concepts.

The new electric 23e from Schaffer delivers emission-free operation and eliminates exhaust gases and noise, which is a significant advantage in sectors such as working with cattle or people in close environments.

Customers can choose between two lithium-ion battery packs:

a standard battery system, which leaves the loader well equipped for most farm work

a power battery system, in which the operating time of the charger doubles to several hours

Schaffer offers an on-board charger as standard, which is operated with a standard 230 volt power supply. However, customers can also add an optional 400 volt external charger for even faster charging because the power battery system is charged in just 30 minutes.

This means the machine has enough energy for the entire working day with a quick charge, such as during a lunch break. The battery can be charged at any time without damaging it, which is another advantage of lithium-ion technology.

Schaffer guarantees a running time of 5,000 charging processes, or five years of operation, whichever comes first.

“Thanks to the pioneering technology, we can guarantee this extraordinarily long battery life,” said Friedhelm Brede, head of development at Schaffer.

“In addition, lithium-ion batteries are absolutely maintenance-free, there is no danger of lead or sulphuric acid and the 23e works reliably even at low temperatures.

“The 23e’s maintenance requirements are significantly lower than those of the diesel model. Much higher efficiency and significantly lower energy costs per hour of operation result in additional savings potential.

“The 23e is likely to be of particular interest and benefit to those generating electrical energy in the form of a biogas or photovoltaic system.”

Schaffer said the 23e is the only battery charged loader available on the market that reaches a speed of 20 km-h.

The new 8620T is already in production, but there is a waiting time of around one to two months, depending on the country.

Schaffer’s construction range of models has been manufactured since the 1980s, but its yellow line series was first introduced in 2014, and the latest model in the range is also a 8620T.

Production of the Schaffer 23e electric model is due to commence later this year.