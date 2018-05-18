Judge calls Input Capital contracts ‘unconscionable’

A Saskatchewan court has issued a ruling in a protracted legal battle between farmer Terry Gustafson of Macoun, Sask., and Input Capital Corp., a Regina based company that signs “canola streaming contracts” with farm clients.

In a ruling dated May 17, Court of Queen’s Bench Justice J.D. Kalmakoff ruled that contracts signed by Gustafson and Input Capital were “unconscionable” because there was a “substantial inequity in bargaining power” between the two parties who signed the agreements.

The determination absolves Gustafson from upholding the terms of the agreements and nullifies Input’s contractual right to collect interest on payments that were made to Gustafson and to collect on security or collateral in the form of mortgage interests issued on farmland that was owned or leased by Gustafson.

Input and Gustafson signed four contracts between April 2014 and April 2015.

Input paid Gustafson a total of $4.5 million in exchange for the rights to market a portion of his crop. The court heard that Input recovered about $100,000 through the sale of durum wheat that was produced by Gustafson.

The court also ruled that Gustafson, who benefited materially from the contracts, must repay Input Capital nearly $4.4 million plus legal costs incurred by Input Capital.

