Highway cleanup takes place in Alberta Saturday

May 5 is the day for Alberta’s annual highway cleanup, in which young volunteers pick up trash in the ditches and raise money for their respective clubs and causes.

Alberta Transportation organizes the event, which is run annually in the first or second week of May.

Volunteers are expected to wear orange safety vests and will be doing the cleanup from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Last year they raised $1.1 million, among 709 participating clubs and organizations, by getting paid $55 to $100 per kilometre of roadsides cleaned.

The higher amount is earned by groups that clean roads closer to urban centres where more trash accumulates.

The government reports that more than 17,000 volunteers collected more than 53,000 bags of garbage last year, and more than 13,000 km of roadsides were cleaned.

“Drivers are asked to slow down, obey signs and use caution when passing cleanup crews. Participants are asked to be aware of their surroundings, make sure they are visible and obey all traffic signs,” said an Alberta Transportation news release.