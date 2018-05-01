Best of dairy on display at Calgary Stampede Dairy Classic show

Joel Phoenix with the Wendon champion and on the left is Markus Mosnang with his two daughters, Adair and Georgia. | Barbara Duckworth photo

Wendon Holsteins of Innisfail, Alta., had a big day at the Stampede Dairy Classic held in Calgary April 28.

The Don Chalack family won grand champion Holstein, which was also named best bred and owned.

They also won the top breeders herd.

The reserve Holstein went to Mosnang Hoslteins of Rimbey, Alta.

Lone Pine Jerseys owned by Adrian and Vreni Haeni of Didsbury, Alta., also did very well at the annual Stampede Dairy Classic show.

It won grand and reserve champions, best bred and owned as well as the top breeders herds.

Sam, left, and Jonas Haeni are at the halter for Lone Pine Jerseys owned by Adrian and Vreni Haeni of Didsbury, Alta. Lone Pine won grand and reserve champions, best bred and owned as well as the top breeders herds. | Barbara Duckworth photo

