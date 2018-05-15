Alberta launches fire ban app

Albertans now have access to a mobile fire ban app so they can keep track of fire risk.

Alberta Agriculture and Forestry Minister Oneil Carlier officially launched the app today, noting it is a way to help people remain aware of risk and plan their summer activities accordingly.

The app is available for Android and Apple devices and provides information on fire bans, fire restrictions, fire advisories and off-highway vehicle restrictions across the province.

A department news release indicates there have been 274 wildfires in Alberta’s forest area since March 1, and 99 percent of those were caused by humans.

There were 88 fire bans and fire advisories in effect as of today, most of them in an area east and south of Edmonton.

A full list can be found here.

– Link to app for Apple devices

– Link to app for Android devices