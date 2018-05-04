4R fertilizer program extended in Sask.

Saskatchewan and Fertilizer Canada have renewed their memorandum of understanding in support of 4R Nutrient Stewardship.

The province and association that represents fertilizer manufacturers and distributors signed an agreement in 2016 to support the Right Source @ Right Rate, Right Time, Right Place program to promote proper fertilizer management.

That agreement has been extended for three years.

Agriculture Minister Lyle Stewart said as one of the country’s largest crop producers the province should make sustainable farming practices accessible.

“Many Saskatchewan farmers have adopted 4R practices in their nutrient management plans,” he said in a news release.

“The continuation of this partnership will support more of our province’s 35 million acres of cropland to be environmentally responsible by implementing the 4R framework.”

The first year of the agreement saw 17 4R demonstration farms show how the program can provide economic, environmental and social returns.

The next three years will see an expansion of the program to include training and education.

The 4R program can reduce greenhouse gas emissions from fertilizer use by 15 to 25 percent while allowing farmers to produce more food on existing acreage. Fertilizer Canada established the program, which has become known worldwide.

