Spring road bans back on provincial highways

Spring road bans come into effect across much of Saskatchewan starting April 9.

“We are resuming road bans next week in order to protect these highways for all road users,” said David Marit, minister of highways and infrastructure.

Because of the extended cold weather, the province temporarily suspended road bans on provincial highways to let farmers and truckers haul legal weights on secondary weight provincial highways.

Areas that will see the road bans come into effect include southern Saskatchewan and the Kindersley, North Battleford and Saskatoon areas.

Many rural municipalities have continued with their road bans in these areas.

Road bans are expected to be implemented across the rest of the province on April 16.

To protect roads from truck damage, the bans restrict the amount of weight trucks can haul on many secondary weight highways.

Depending on truck configuration, the difference between spring weights and normal secondary weights is about 10 to 15 percent.

More information on seasonal road weight restrictions is available here.