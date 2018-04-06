Quebec beef producers join CCA

Quebec’s beef producers association has joined the Canadian Cattlemen’s Association.

Les Producteurs de bovins du Québec agreed to join the national organization at its annual meeting April 4-6. Membership in the CCA allows Quebec beef producers to join working committees and have more information on issues like foreign trade agreements, environment and sustainable beef production.

The PBQ represents beef as well as veal producers in 14 regional syndicates. The organization is developing a plan to increase cattle production in the province 50 percent by 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are 10,075 cattle operations in Quebec, but more than half are dairy farms.

Quebec represents about 14 percent of the Canadian commercial herd and its beef production is around four percent of the national output, but it is responsible for 80 percent of Canada’s veal production.

The CCA represents more than 60,000 cattle operations in Canada.

Contact barbara.duckworth@producer.com