Pork, microgreens recalled

Raw pork products from the Pine Haven Hutterite Colony near Wetaskiwin, Alta., are being recalled due to possible contamination with E. coli 0157:H7.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is investigating after illnesses were reported, possibly in connection with consumption of the pork, which is distributed only in Alberta.

The CFIA issued a recall for 17 different pork cuts and products, including loins, ribs, roasts, bacon and wieners. A complete list of recalled items can be found here.

The recall was triggered by an Alberta Health Services investigation, supported by the CFIA, the agency said in an April 24 news release.

Those who have purchased the recalled products should throw them out or return them to place of purchase. E. coli ingestion can cause nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.

Another recall, affecting Alberta and British Columbia, involves Greenbelt Microgreens that may be contaminated with listeria.

The CFIA said there have been no illnesses reported in connection with eating the microgreens, and the recall was triggered by the company.

Nineteen different microgreens are subject to recall, among them various mixes as well as broccoli, pea shoots, sunflower sprouts, wheatgrass and spring pea.

A full list of the recalled microgreens can be found here.

Symptoms from listeria ingestion are similar to those of E. coli, along with persistent fever, muscle aches and headache or neck stiffness.

As with other recalls, consumers who have purchased the microgreens should discard them or return them to place of purchase.