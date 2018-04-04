Gerrand leaves G3 Canada

G3 Canada has a new chief executive officer.

The Winnipeg based grain company announced earlier today that Karl Gerrand, the company’s top executive since early 2015, is no longer with the company.

Gerrand has been replaced by Don Chapman.

“The G3 Canada Ltd. board of directors announced Tuesday (April 3) that CEO Karl Gerrand is leaving G3 Canada Ltd.,” G3 Canada said in a statement.

“Karl and the board decided a change in leadership is appropriate at this time, as G3 continues to evolve in its growth from concept to fully operational.”

Chapman will assume duties as G3 CEO immediately.

” Don brings more than 20 years of international grain experience to G3,” the company said.

“Most recently, he served as an executive vice- president for the Lansing Trade Group. He has also worked for Vitol Group, Viterra and Toepfer International.”

Gerrand could not be reached for comment.

