E. coli outbreak in Alta. pork triggers lawsuit

A pork recall connected to The Meat Shop at Pine Haven, a Wetaskiwin, Alta., Hutterite colony business, continues to expand and a lawsuit has been initiated by an Edmonton law firm after one person died and more than 30 others made ill from consuming pork contaminated with E. coli.

Through an investigation, Alberta Health Services said it has connected the matter with pork from the central Alberta facility. The products were distributed only in Alberta.

James H. Brown and Associates of Edmonton filed a statement of claim April 25 against The Meat Shop at Pine Haven and the Pine Haven Hutterite Colony, seeking $15 million in damages.

The class action suit names Nora Romero as the representative plaintiff and alleges that Pine Haven had “negligent quality control, monitoring, processing, storage, distribution and sale of the recalled pork.”

Today the Canadian Food Inspection Agency expanded the recall notice to include a list of pork cuts and products distributed by Real Deal Meats Ltd. that were sold between Feb. 19 and April 21, inclusive. A full list is available here.

Yesterday the CFIA also issued notice that some of the pork from Pine Haven “may have been transformed into raw muscle meat cuts, ground pork, sausages, and raw ready-to-eat products. The products, which have been sold fresh or frozen, have only been distributed in Alberta.”

Those products affect some products sold by Acme Meat Market in Edmonton and H & A Food Sales and Services in Alhambra.

Recalls issued earlier this week affect certain products sold or distributed by Irvings Farm Fresh and K&K Foodliner.

Symptoms of illness from E. coli include nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and bloody diarrhea. In severe cases, it can cause strokes, seizures and kidney damage. Products subject to recall should be thrown out or returned to place of purchase.

