Cold delays provincial highway weight restrictions

Saskatchewan’s highways ministry announced April 2 that it has suspended road bans on provincial highways.

The move means spring weight restrictions will not be applied to provincial highways, at least not for the time being. However, bans on some rural municipality roadways remain in effect.

Cold weather has delayed the spring thaw in Saskatchewan, meaning provincial highways are less prone to damage caused by heavy trucks.

As a result, transport trucks, including grain haulers, will be able to move heavier loads until the arrival of warmer spring temperatures.

“Suspending road bans lets farmers take advantage of the recent cold snap, while also protecting roads from unnecessary damage,” said David Marit, Saskatchewan’s minister of highways and infrastructure.

“With the backlog in the grain-handling system, our producers need to be able to haul as much grain as possible when they have the opportunity.”

Each spring, as roads thaw, allowable road weights are reduced on provincial highways and roads in rural municipalities.

Staff at the province’s highways department continually monitor air and road temperatures and will reinstate bans as conditions warrant.

Spring road bans typically reduce allowable weights on RM roads and secondary weight provincial highways by 10 to 15 percent.

While spring road bans are not in effect on provincial highways, some RMs are maintaining bans on secondary roads. Some may also elect to suspend road bans in their jurisdictions.

Up-to-date information on seasonal weight restrictions is available here.

