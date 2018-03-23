VIDEO: Fire destroys shop at Osler dairy farm

A fire in a machine shop at a dairy farm north of Osler, Sask., earlier this week is estimated to have caused $1.8 million in damage.
Firefighters from nearby towns responded to the blaze in Mark Wiebe’s shop about 9 p.m. Monday March 19th. Fire departments from Warman, Osler, Martensville and Dalmeny fought the blaze into the night.
Fire departments from Warman, Osler, Martensville and Dalmeny fought the blaze into the night. | Twitter/@WarmanFire photo
Mark Wiebe examines charred remains of the battery compartment on his feed tractor that inspectors determined was the source of a fire that completely destroyed the machine shop on his dairy farm northeast of Osler, Sask., March 19. Wiebe lost his sprayer, semi-tractor and super B trailer, feed wagon and feed truck, several tractors including a restored vintage tractor. | William DeKay photo
A fire that started March 19 in Mark Wiebe’s machine shop northeast of Osler, Sask., continues to smolder two days later. | William DeKay photo
A March 19 fire that started in Mark Wiebe’s machine shop northeast of Osler, Sask., continues to smolder two days later. The dairy farmer lost his sprayer, semi-tractor and super B trailer, feed wagon and feed truck, several tractors including a restored vintage tractor. | William DeKay photo
Sign up for a FREE GFM Membership! Create equipment, weather, ag news, and commodity alerts that can be delivered via personalized newsletters to your device. Exclusive offers and access to our digital editions are available!
Comments