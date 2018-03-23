VIDEO: Fire destroys shop at Osler dairy farm

Mark Wiebe talks to a neighbour while walking through the charred remains of his machine shop that fire destroyed March 19. The Osler, Sask., dairy farmer lost his sprayer, semi-tractor and super B trailer, feed wagon and feed truck, several tractors including a restored vintage tractor. | William DeKay photo

A fire in a machine shop at a dairy farm north of Osler, Sask., earlier this week is estimated to have caused $1.8 million in damage.

Firefighters from nearby towns responded to the blaze in Mark Wiebe’s shop about 9 p.m. Monday March 19th. Fire departments from Warman, Osler, Martensville and Dalmeny fought the blaze into the night.

No injuries, to people or animals, were reported.

Fire departments from Warman, Osler, Martensville and Dalmeny fought the blaze into the night. | Twitter/@WarmanFire photo

Mark Wiebe examines charred remains of the battery compartment on his feed tractor that inspectors determined was the source of a fire that completely destroyed the machine shop on his dairy farm northeast of Osler, Sask., March 19. Wiebe lost his sprayer, semi-tractor and super B trailer, feed wagon and feed truck, several tractors including a restored vintage tractor. | William DeKay photo

A fire that started March 19 in Mark Wiebe’s machine shop northeast of Osler, Sask., continues to smolder two days later. | William DeKay photo

A March 19 fire that started in Mark Wiebe’s machine shop northeast of Osler, Sask., continues to smolder two days later. The dairy farmer lost his sprayer, semi-tractor and super B trailer, feed wagon and feed truck, several tractors including a restored vintage tractor. | William DeKay photo

About the author

Saskatoon newsroom's recent articles

More Articles

Comments

explore

Stories from our other publications

Latest Opinion Pieces

More opinion

Podcasts

Text BTR to 393939 to subscribe on your mobile