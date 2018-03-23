VIDEO: Fire destroys shop at Osler dairy farm

A fire in a machine shop at a dairy farm north of Osler, Sask., earlier this week is estimated to have caused $1.8 million in damage.

Firefighters from nearby towns responded to the blaze in Mark Wiebe’s shop about 9 p.m. Monday March 19th. Fire departments from Warman, Osler, Martensville and Dalmeny fought the blaze into the night.

No injuries, to people or animals, were reported.