Two grain amendments made to transport bill

The Senate transport committee has reported Bill C-49 with amendments, including several related to grain movement.

The bill now goes to the Senate for third reading, where further amendments could be made before it moves back to the House of Commons.

Among the amendments of interest to grain shippers is one to give the Canadian Transportation Agency more authority to initiate its own investigations.

Another would add soybeans to the schedule of crops under the maximum revenue entitlement.

And others would change the long haul interswitching provisions to make it more accessible to shippers.

Farm organizations want C-49 passed as soon as possible. However, Parliament and the Senate rise for a two-week Easter break tomorrow and plan their summer recess on June 22.

