Trade bloc Mercosur, Canada launch talks for trade deal

ASUNCION (Reuters) – South American trade bloc Mercosur formally

launched discussions for a trade deal with Canada on Friday, in a move

officials said would signal an embrace of free trade at a time other

countries are moving toward protectionist policies.

For Canada, the talks with the group, which includes Argentina, Brazil,

Paraguay and Uruguay, come at a time when the future of NAFTA is facing

increasing uncertainty.

U.S. President Donald Trump exempted Canada and Mexico from tariffs on

steel and aluminum imports, though the White House tied the exemption to



ADVERTISEMENT

Canada is further strengthening its trading relationships across the hemisphere! Minister Champagne welcomes agreement to launch #FreeTrade negotiations with @Mercosur https://t.co/S1FKH048UR pic.twitter.com/hzNZpKrTGN — Canada Trade (@CanadaTrade) March 9, 2018

NAFTA talks. Mexico told Reuters on Thursday it would not yield topressure.

“We are sending a message to the world,” Canada’s trade minister,

François-Philippe Champagne, said at a meeting in Paraguay’s capital. On

Thursday, Champagne was in Santiago for the signing of an Asia-Pacific

trade deal without the United States, which withdrew from the

Trans-Pacific Partnership last year.

Paraguay’s Foreign Minister Eladio Loizaga said the first meetings would



ADVERTISEMENT

take place later this month in Ottawa, and Uruguayan Foreign MinisterRodolfo Nin Novoa said he expected the pact to close by the end of theyear.

The move comes as Mercosur is also seeking to sign a free trade deal

with the European Union. The prolonged negotiations had been expected to

come to an end last year, but have dragged on amid resistance from

European farmers to increased imports of South American beef and

biofuels.

Mercosur is the fourth-largest trade bloc in the world, encompassing a

population of 260 million. Canada’s overall bilateral trade with

Mercosur is worth C$8 billion ($6.24 billion) per year, compared with

C$48 billion for the Pacific Alliance countries of Mexico, Colombia,

Peru and Chile – all of which have free trade deals with Canada.