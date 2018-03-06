Prairie spring road restrictions starting soon

Winnipeg(CNS Canada) – Much of Western Canada may still be blanked by snow following recent storm activity, but spring is just around the corner and seasonal weight restrictions will soon be coming into place to disrupt grain movement.

The annual spring road restrictions set axle weight limits for vehicles moving on certain roads in an effort to reduce the damage heavier loads can cause during the spring thaw period. Grain and equipment movement can both be affected by the spring road bans, as people may need to find alternate routes or haul smaller loads. The duration of the restrictions will depend on the local weather conditions, but typically last through April and into May.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Manitoba, spring road bans are set to come into effect on March 15 in all agricultural regions of the province and will remain in place until May 31 in the south and until June 10 in the north, according to the most recent government order released March 5. The restrictions vary depending on the road, with level one restrictions consisting of 90 per cent of normal loading and 65 per cent of normal on level two affected roads. Full details are available through Manitoba’s Infrastructure department.

Official start-dates for road bans in Saskatchewan and Alberta are not yet available online, but the weather-dependent restrictions typically begin in mid-March and run into May or June. Details are released through the Saskatchewan Ministry of Highways and the Alberta Ministry of Transportation.