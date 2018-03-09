Feds monitoring grain transportation issue closely: Goodale

The federal government is well aware of grain transportation issues in western Canada and is monitoring the situation closely, says Saskatchewan MP and public safety minister Ralph Goodale.

But he stopped short of promising an immediate order in council. He said the government is waiting for documentation from both major railways about their plans to clear up the current backlog and keep grain moving in future.

Goodale and prime minister Justin Trudeau met with Saskatchewan premier Scott Moe at the Legislature in Regina Friday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moe said he would urge Ottawa to consider an order in council if the railways don’t move fast enough.

Contact karen.briere@producer.com