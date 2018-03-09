Canadian ag groups applaud CPTPP signing

Winnipeg (CNS Canada) – Canadian agriculture groups are welcoming the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) signed by the Canadian government and 10 other nations in Santiago, Chile on March 8.

“Canadian farmers are export dependent. This agreement not only opens up new market opportunities which will translate to added profitability for this industry, but it will also ensure that Canada isn’t losing market share to our main competitors within the CPTPP zone,” said Kevin Bender, chair of the Alberta Wheat Commission in a news release.

In addition to Canada, signatories include Japan, Australia, Peru, Malaysia, Vietnam, New Zealand, Chile, Singapore, Mexico, and Brunei. The 11 countries represent a market of 500 million people and 13.6 per cent of the global GDP. The United States had originally been included in discussions for the prior Trans Pacific Partnership, but left negotiations shortly after the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership Ministerial Statement: https://t.co/7rD6iE2LPb pic.twitter.com/Ixxgb1jgQE — Canada Trade (@CanadaTrade) March 8, 2018

“Canola farmers rely on our government to maintain access to existing markets, while working to open new markets through trade agreements,” says Jack Froese, President of the Canadian Canola Growers Association (CCGA) in a separate news release. “The CPTPP does both. It helps us regain competitiveness in our long-standing trade relationship with Japan, and serves to open new opportunities in the rapidly growing consumer markets within the Asia-Pacific region.”

Jeff Nielsen, president of the Grain Growers of Canada said “signing CPTPP, as well as the investments in Asian trade in Budget 2018, show the government understands the importance of Asian markets to Canadian agriculture.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The CPTPP will come into force 60 days after six of 11 signatories have ratified the agreement.