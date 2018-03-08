Alta. and RCMP partner to increase efforts on fighting rural crime

The Alberta government is planning to increase efforts on combating rural crime in the province.

During the throne speech at the legislature Thursday, Alberta lieutenant governor Lois Mitchel announced new initiatives that both the province and the RCMP will undertake to address rural crime.

She said the initiatives include investing in new tracking technology and technology that’s related to farm equipment. As well, there will be new measures that will help police spend less time on paperwork and more time on the ground.

“Today in Alberta, especially in rural areas, people are concerned for the safety in their homes, their property and the well-being of those they love,” Mitchel said. “That must change.”

While more details on the initiatives are expected to be laid out soon, Premier Rachel Notley said the province has been working hard with the RCMP over that last few months to figure out a solution.

“It’s a critical piece,” she said. “We are moving forward on that and we’ve heard from many Albertans that there have been some changes in the way things are unfolding in rural Alberta, mostly because of habitual criminals and organized crime.”

Justice minister Kathleen Ganley is expected to announce more details on the initiatives tomorrow.

