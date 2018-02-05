The Western Producer Podcast – FarmTech18

The Western Producer sent two reporters, Robin Booker and Jeremy Simes, to cover FarmTech in Edmonton, Alberta, January 30 – February 1.

The following podcast was recorded on location at FarmTech and it contains interviews with experts who presented at the show.

0:36 Cam Dahl, Cereal Canada

3:54 Lisa Nemeth, CIGI

4:48 Darrell Bricker, CEO for IPSOS Public Affairs

8:30 Drew Lerner, World Weather

12:50 Marlene Boersch, Mercantile Consulting Venture Inc.

17:10 Tom Steve, Alberta Wheat/Alberta Barley

19:40 Karen Rosvold,

22:00 Renee DeWindt-Hoyme, Alberta Seed Growers

24:20 Jay Fuhrer, U.S. Department of Agriculture

27:17 Robynne Anderson, Emerging Ag Inc.