U of S food centre completes $17.5 million expansion

The food centre officially opened a new agri-food innovation centre that contains new lab space, a pilot plant for product and process development and expanded capacity for pulse and cereal processing. | Screencap via www.foodcentre.sk.ca

The Saskatchewan Food Industry Development Centre has expanded its operations at the University of Saskatchewan campus in Saskatoon.

The food centre officially opened a new agri-food innovation centre that contains new lab space, a pilot plant for product and process development and expanded capacity for pulse and cereal processing.

The new 43,000 sq. foot expansion will include a dedicated multi-tenant food processing incubator, expanded extrusion and drying capabilities and new fermentation technologies.

According to the Saskatchewan government, the province’s value-added food processing sector has seen significant growth during the last decade and now includes 300 companies that export $4 billion worth of goods annually and employ 5,000 people.

“Over the last decade, Saskatchewan has been either the number one or number two agri-food exporter among the provinces, and the Food Centre helps us diversify what we export,” said former Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall, who attended a Jan. 25 grand opening in Saskatoon.

“This expansion will mean the development of even more products, the creation of more jobs and the further diversification of our economy.”

“The new agri-food innovation centre will broaden the capabilities of the current food centre and open new opportunities for Saskatchewan’s agri-food sector,” added food centre president Dan Prefontaine.

“It will assist Saskatchewan producers and processors to bridge the gap from development to commercialization and introduce higher value-added agricultural products into the global marketplace.”

Total investment in the new innovation centre is pegged at $17.5 million, including $9 million through the Growing Forward 2 federal-provincial agricultural policy framework and $4.35 million from Western Economic Diversification Canada.

Additional support came from SaskPulse, SaskCanola, the Food Centre’s capital reserve and other industry organizations.

Contact brian.cross@producer.com

About the author

Brian Cross's recent articles

More Articles

Comments

explore

Stories from our other publications

Latest Opinion Pieces

More opinion

Podcasts

Text BTR to 393939 to subscribe on your mobile