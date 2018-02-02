Stewart still Sask. ag minister as new cabinet sworn in

Saskatchewan’s 15th premier, Scott Moe, was sworn in at Government House Feb. 2 along with a cabinet of 16 others.

The lone newcomer is Warren Kaeding, a former seed grower and national Outstanding Young Farmer winner, who was elected in 2016 in the Melville-Saltcoats constituency.

Kaeding takes on government relations, as well as First Nations, Metis and Northern Affairs.

Returning to cabinet are the three leadership candidates who lost to Moe on Jan. 27. Gordon Wyant becomes deputy premier and education minister, Tina Beaudry-Mellor is advanced education minister and Ken Cheveldayoff is minister of central services and responsible for the Public Service Commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

Agriculture Minister Lyle Stewart remains in his portfolio, as did nine others: Jim Reiter in health; Donna Harpauer, finance; Don Morgan, justice and labour; Dustin Duncan, environment; Greg Ottenbreit, rural and remote health; David Marit, highways; Joe Hargrave, Crown Investments Corp; Paul Merriman, social services; Gene Makowsky, parks, culture and sport; and Jeremy Harrison, export and trade development.

Two ministers remained in cabinet but changed portfolios. Bronwyn Eyre moved from education to energy and resources and Christine Tell is minister of corrections and policing.

Gone from the cabinet are Larry Doke, Steven Bonk, Herb Cox and Nancy Heppner.

Moe told the new cabinet, friends and family assembled for the ceremony that he would fulfill his new responsibility with purpose and integrity.

He paid tribute to former Premier Brad Wall’s legacy and said he and the cabinet would build upon the prosperity and achievement while meeting the challenges the province faces.

“We will continue to ensure the province’s financial foundation remains strong,” he said.

“We will continue to invest to ensure Saskatchewan has the quality of life that our citizens expect.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, three byelections in Swift Current, Kindersley and Melfort, all previously held by the Saskatchewan Party, will be held March 1.

Contact karen.briere@producer.com