Simplot orders more fries in Manitoba

Manitoba’s potato industry received a bit of good news this morning.

More than a bit, really. The news was worth $460 million.

J.R. Simplot, which operates a french fry processing plant just west of Portage la Prairie, announced a massive expansion of its existing facility.

Simplot will spend $460 million to more than double the capacity of the Portage plant, thus driving up demand for processing potatoes in Manitoba.

“Simplot has been an outstanding corporate and community partner since establishing its operations in Manitoba,” said provincial Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler.

“This investment further cements their reputation as a pillar in Manitoba’s agriculture and food processing sector. The plant’s increase in capacity also presents a tremendous opportunity for Manitoba farmers to strengthen their partnership with a reliable local processor and increase potato production in Manitoba.”

Simplot chose to expand in Manitoba because of a number of factors, including the quality of potatoes produced in the province.

“(There’s a) strong grower community, availability of highly skilled employees and distribution routes that continue to expand our footprint. We are convinced Manitoba’s business-friendly environment made this the right decision for the J.R. Simplot Company,” said Mark McKellar, Simplot food group president, in a statement.

A Manitoba government press release said the expansion will increase the size of the Portage plant from 180,000 to 460,000 sq. ft.

Once the expansion is complete, scheduled for the fall of 2019, the plant will require many more potatoes from Manitoba growers, possibly more than double the current supply.

Potato acres in Manitoba have declined slightly over the last four to five years, going from 70,000 in 2013 to 63,000 acres in 2017. Production, though, has actually increased as Manitoba growers have boosted average yields from 310 hundredweight per acre to more than 350 cwt. per acre.

The new and larger plant will need more employees. It’s expected to create 87 full-time jobs at the facility.

The expansion of the Simplot french fry plant is the second massive investment in Manitoba agri-food processing in the last 13 months. Last winter Roquette, a French firm, announced a $400 million investment in a pea processing plant in Portage la Prairie.