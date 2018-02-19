Shot fired into farm-couple’s home near North Battleford

A 79 year old farm couple were awakened at about 5 a.m. Sunday morning west of North Battleford, Sask., by an alarm.

North Battleford RCMP say they were called to the farm by the residents after a gunshot broke the window of a house, following a person being spotted on the home’s deck.

RCMP are investigating the break-in of an out-building at a farm and believe the suspect fled the farmyard to waiting vehicle. Police say there were no injuries during the incident.

CBC is reporting that Ed and Kathy Smith were alerted to someone attempting to break in to their garage by their alarm system. When Ed knocked on a window to let someone on their deck know he could see the person a single shot was fired at the house, breaking the window.

RCMP say the suspect in the incident is about 5 feet 7 inches tall, was wearing dark clothing and a backpack. The detachment is using the services of its forensic identification group to investigate.

Local residents are asked to contact the Battlefords RCMP if they observed vehicles or activity in the area in the early hours of Sunday morning.

This is the RCMP report of the incident:

At approximately 5:00 a.m. on Sunday Feb. 18th, Battlefords RCMP were dispatched to a complaint of a break and enter at a rural property west of Battleford. Initial investigation determined that an unidentified suspect had been observed breaking into an outbuilding. The same suspect is then believed to have discharged a firearm once at the residence, resulting in a broken window. No injuries were reported.

Police Dog Services (PDS) attended and determined the suspect had then fled on foot to a waiting vehicle. The suspect was not located.

The only description available is that the suspect was approximately 5 feet 7 inches, wearing dark clothing and a back pack. Anyone with information regarding suspicious vehicles or activity in the area is asked to contact Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720 or call Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

This investigation is ongoing with assistance from the RCMP’s Forensic Identification Section (FIS).

