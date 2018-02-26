DowDuPont unveils new company name

In December 2015, Dow and Dupont announced a massive merger between two firms valued at $130 billion.

At that time, the companies said they intended to separate DowDuPont into three independent, publicly traded firms, including an agricultural company.

DowDuPont moved closer to that goal Feb. 26 unveiling the name of its new agricultural business.

It will be called Corteva Agriscience. Pronounced ‘Kohr-teh-vah’, the new name is a combination of words meaning heart and nature, DowDuPont said in a news release.

The new company will unite DuPont Crop Protection, DuPont Pioneer and Dow AgroSciences under one banner.

“This is the start of an exciting journey,” said James C. Collins, Jr., chief operating officer for the agriculture division of DowDuPont. “Corteva Agriscience will become a leading agriculture company, focused on working together with the entire food system to produce a secure supply of healthy food.”

DowDuPont rolled out the new name in conjunction with the Commodity Classic, a major American farm show held this week in Anaheim, Calif.

Corteva has a website but the firm won’t be a stand-alone company for awhile.

DowDuPont said it won’t be “spun off” until June 1, 2019.

The Canadian government approved the Dow-DuPont merger in June of 2017.

DowDuPont sells a range of products in the Canadian agriculture market, including seed technology and pesticides for canola, alfalfa, cereal crops and corn.

