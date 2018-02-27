Alta. men die in U.S. plane crash

A plane crash in Utah took the lives of four southern Alberta men on Feb. 23.

Bill Kaupp, 64, his son Clint Kaupp, 28, Ron McKenzie, 66, and Tim Mueller, 28, did not survive the crash of the Piper Lance aircraft Bill Kaupp was piloting on a trip to Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The Kaupp family operates Kaupp Family Farms, a fifth generation operation with farming interests in the Warner, New Dayton and Del Bonita regions.

The plane was reported missing Feb. 22 after leaving Grand Junction Regional Airport in Mesa County, Colorado. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration confirmed Feb. 23 that it had crashed near Monticello, Utah, near the Colorado border.

A search for the plane was initially hampered by bad weather and the mountainous terrain.

In a Facebook post Feb. 23, Kaupp Family Farms said, “it is with a heavy heart that I must announce that the plane has been located with no survivors. I want to tell everyone how much I appreciate the sharing, good wishes and all the condolences given over today. There’s still a lot of good in this very scary world. In the future I will talk about how great the four people that we lost were to everyone that knew them, but for now we are going to grieve.”

Jon Kaupp, son of Bill and brother to Clint, later said on social media that his wife had given birth to twins less than 24 hours after the family got word of the tragedy.

“Even Shakespeare couldn’t come up with this stuff,” tweeted Jon in reaction to the joy and the pain.

“And from tragedy comes hope — shortly after receiving yesterday’s devastating news, my wife was told by the doctor that they had to do an emergency C section. Born healthy last night, welcome my baby boy and girl as the newest members of Kaupp Family Farms.”