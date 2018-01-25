Steady to lower durum market expected in West

Challenges include larger-than-expected production, a seasonal slow-down in demand and country-of-origin labelling in Italy

WINNIPEG (CNS Canada) — Larger-than-expected production, a seasonal slow-down in demand, and looming Italian country-of-origin-labelling regulations are all overhanging the Canadian durum market, with steady to lower prices anticipated over the next few months.

Italian COOL regulations are set to come into effect in mid-February. The regulations will require pasta makers in the country to segregate foreign durum, which will add costs and may cut into demand for some Canadian grain. Italy is a major buyer of Canadian durum.

“There’s no doubt that there’s a negative perception for Canadian durum, but the quality, especially this year is phenomenal, and a lot of mills in Italy rely on Canadian durum,” said Jerry Klassen, manager of the Canadian office of Swiss-based GAP SA Grains and Products in Winnipeg. “I think we’re still in a wait and see mode how this will play out,” he said, adding, “Canadian durum has a fairly good reputation in Italy and Europe and general.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Concerns over glyphosate residue on Canadian durum have hurt that reputation somewhat and were a factor in the regulations.

“(However), last year, it was so dry, I think you’d be hard pressed to find any farmer who used glyphosate on his durum,” said Klassen.

He added that glyphosate is not an optimal desiccant for durum and is rarely, if ever, used for that purpose.

Total Canadian durum exports to all destinations to date of 1.67 million tonnes compare with the 1.78 million tonnes exported during the same period in 2017-18, according to the latest data from the Canadian Grain Commission.

Durum prices are currently in the $270 to $275 per tonne range in southern Saskatchewan, according to the latest Price and Data Quotes (PDQ) data. That compares with prices above $300 in August when the industry was concerned over drought conditions in Canada and the northern United States.

“We had a very strong North American durum market with the drier conditions in Canada and the U.S.,” said Klassen.

ADVERTISEMENT

The market rationed demand at the time, but the yields beat expectations and left Canada with about a million more tonnes of durum than originally expected.

“Right now we’re feeling the effects of the rationing of demand in the first half of the year when we lost demand, and you never get it back,” said Klassen.

“Now the market has gone from rationing demand to a time it needs to encourage demand,” said Klassen.

“The only way to do that is through lower prices.”

As a result, “the market will be hard pressed to go higher,” said Klassen, pointing to increased competition in the world and the fact that the seasonal nature of the durum market means that much of the demand is already covered for the year.

“At the same time, the farmer is selling about 100,000 tonnes a week, which seems sufficient to meet the exports we do have on track,” said Klassen.

ADVERTISEMENT

He thought farmers were probably selling a bit more durum than they would otherwise due to poor prices for other crops, especially pulses.

While farmers are selling enough durum to meet the demand, “we can’t underestimate the power of the farmer to hold back on sales,” said Klassen. Farmers grew a good quality crop in 2017 and will be prone to storing on farm for better prices.

Looking ahead to the new crop year, the trade is factoring in about a 15 percent increase in durum at the expense of specialty crops, according to Klassen.

Canada seeded 5.21 million acres of durum in 2017, harvesting a 4.96 million tonne crop.