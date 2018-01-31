Canada PM: doesn’t think Trump will pull U.S. out of NAFTA

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in an

interview he does not think U.S. President Donald Trump will pull out of

NAFTA, despite differences over how to update the trade pact, the

Canadian Broadcasting Corp said on Wednesday.

Trudeau’s comments were among the most positive made by any Canadian

official since talks started last year to revamp a $1.2 trillion treaty

that Trump calls a disaster.

“It obviously would be bad if we canceled it, so I don’t think the



president is going to be cancelling it,” Trudeau told the CBC in aninterview recorded on Tuesday. The CBC released excerpts on Wednesday.

Trudeau also told the CBC that Canada has multiple contingency plans in

the event Washington does announce it plans to withdraw. The Trump

administration is demanding big changes to the pact, and this has caused

tensions with Canada and Mexico.

Trump’s trade chief, speaking in Montreal on Monday after the sixth of

eight rounds of talks, rejected proposals for unblocking the

negotiations but promised to seek quick breakthroughs.

Foreign ministers from the United States, Canada and Mexico will meet in

Mexico City on Friday to discuss the talks and other issues, the

Canadian government said on Wednesday.

The talks on renegotiating the 1994 three-party North American Free

Trade Agreement began soon after Trump took office a year ago, saying

that if it could not be overhauled to better favor U.S. interests and

American workers, Washington would pull out of the pact.

In his State of the Union speech on Tuesday, Trump said “America has



also finally turned the page on decades of unfair trade deals,” but didnot mention NAFTA by name.

As recently as Jan. 10, Canadian government sources told Reuters that

Ottawa was increasingly convinced the United States would give notice of

withdrawal. The news hit stock markets and the Canadian and Mexican

currencies.

Asked about contingency plans, Trudeau said “not only do we have a Plan

B, we have a Plan C and D and E and F”. He declined to give details.

“I think one of the dangers is falling into hypotheticals and chasing

rabbits down holes,” he told the CBC.

“Just know that we have looked at a broad range of scenarios and have an

approach that is going to continue to stand up for Canadian jobs while

we diversify our markets.”

Canadian Trade Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne has repeatedly said

his “Plan B” is to find more overseas markets. Canada currently sends

around 75 percent of all goods exports to the United States.