Sask Wheat directors elected

Sask Wheat has elected four directors to serve for the next four years.

Bill Gehl of Regina, the most recent chair of the development commission, was re-elected, as was Ken Rosaasen, who farms near Preeceville.

Both have served on the board since 2014.

Joining them are newcomers Brett Halstead from Nokomis and Jake Leguee from Weyburn.

Halstead is well-known from his time on SaskCanola and the Canadian Canola Growers Association.

Leguee is a third-generation farmer who has an agronomy degree from the University of Saskatchewan and writes a blog called A Year in the Life of a Farmer.

Ten candidates sought the four positions.

There were 3,266 verified votes cast: 2,014 by paper and 1,252 online.

