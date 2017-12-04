Sask., Que. couples win Outstanding Young Farmer

PENTICTON, B.C. — Both the east and the west were represented among this year’s Outstanding Young Farmers national winners.

Derek and Tannis Axten of Minton, Sask., and Francois Handfield and Veronique Bouchard of Mont Tremblant, Que., were selected from seven provincial nominees during an awards ceremony Dec. 1 in Penticton, B.C.

The Axtens, the fourth generation on the family farm, have focused their efforts on improving soil health in recent years through companion crops, cover crops and compostables.

The Quebec entrepreneurs developed their certified organic Aux Petits Oignons direct marketing vegetable enterprise on 10 acres. They built greenhouses that incorporated sustainable materials and energy conservation into the design and manage their climate and irrigation with the latest technology.

During the OYF national conference Nov. 30-Dec. 3, dairy farmers Joan and Doug Cranston of Ancaster, Ont., received the W.R. Motherwell award for their dedication to the association and the agricultural community.

