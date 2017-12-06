Sask. offers wildfire assistance for grazing land

Saskatchewan producers affected by wildfires will be eligible for some coverage under the Provincial Disaster Assistance Program after all.

The government had said that typically PDAP didn’t cover insurable losses.

However, Government Relations Minister Larry Doke announced Dec. 6 that grazing land would be covered.

“Tame and native grazing lands are not insurable,” he said in a news release. “This adjustment will fill that gap and provide Saskatchewan producers with additional peace of mind, and help ensure that operations affected by wildfire can recover sooner.”

Claimants must meet the program’s eligibility criteria, which can be found at www.saskatchewan.ca/PDAP#eligibility.

