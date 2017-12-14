Linamar to buy ag equipment maker MacDon for $1.2 billion

Canadian auto parts maker Linamar Corp. said on Thursday it agreed to buy privately held MacDon Group of Cos for C$1.2 billion, to strengthen its presence in the agricultural equipment market.

Winnipeg-headquartered MacDon designs and manufactures specialized agriculture harvesting equipment such as drapers and self-propelled windrowers.

The deal will help diversify Linamar further into agriculture, a sector that looks poised for long-term growth as the global population expands, Linamar chief executive Linda Hasenfratz said.

“The agriculture market is in early stages of cyclical recovery, so it’s a great time to step in,” she said on a conference call.

ADVERTISEMENT

MacDon will be combined with Linamar’s existing agriculture harvesting business in Hungary, the company said.

Linamar Agriculture markets corn and sunflower headers to the global agriculture markets offering the Harvestec brand in North America and the OROS brand in Europe.

MacDon started off as Killbery Industries Ltd. in 1949. The MacDonald family bought it in 1971.

It has a work force of about 1,400.

Linamar is made up of two operating segments, the Powertrain/Driveline segment and the Industrial segment, which are further divided into five operating groups — machining and assembly, light metal casting, forging, skyjack and agriculture.

Linemar has more than 25,700 employees in 59 manufacturing locations. It has 21 sales offices in 17 countries in North and South America, Europe and Asia.

Linamar generated sales of $6 billion in 2016.