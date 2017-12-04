China agrees to accept more Canadian meat

More beef and pork can be sold into China following an agreement announced today by the federal government, but details are yet to be revealed.

According to the Canadian Meat Council, Canadian bone-in beef, fresh chilled beef and pork products could see expanded access in a deal that could increase exports by up to $100 million for pork and $125 million for beef.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in China to discuss trade issues, and Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay was also on a mission to China recently with the same goals.

The meat council commissioned a study by the Conference Board of Canada that showed the extent of Canadian meat exports to China.