BRM review advisory panel members appointed

The members of the external panel for Canada’s business risk management program review were announced today.

The 11 experts are:

Mark Brock, Grain Farmers of Ontario director and AgGrowth Coalition member

Chris Simpson, Alberta beef producer and MNP accountant

Mary Robinson, Prince Edward Island crop farmer and chair of the Canadian Agriculture Human Resource Council

Tyler Fulton, Manitoba cow-calf producer and director of risk management for Hams Marketing Service

Lane Stockbrugger, Saskatchewan grain and oilseed grower

Lysa Porth, University of Manitoba professor and holder of Guy Carpenter Chair in Agricultural Risk Management

Maurice Doyon, Laval University professor of agricultural economics

Jean-Philippe Gervais, vice-president and chief agricultural economist with Farm Credit Canada

Anita Wickersham, senior manager at KPMG Consultations, Alberta

Dr. Rebecca Lee, executive director of the Canadian Horticulture Council

Joe Glauber, senior research fellow, International Food Policy Research Institute, Washington

The panel will advise the team of federal and provincial officials who are reviewing BRM programs to determine their effectiveness.

Findings will be presented at the next annual meeting of agriculture ministers in July.

