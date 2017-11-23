Women in Ag award presented on Day 3 of Agribition

Canadian Western Agribition has awarded its inaugural Celebrating Women in Agriculture award to Belinda Wagner.

Wagner has worked in the livestock industry for more than 25 years, notably with the Saskatchewan Angus Association, the Saskatchewan Livestock Association, the Saskatchewan Junior Angus Association and the Canadian Angus Foundation.

At yesterday’s show, Rod Hollman and family of Royal Western Gelbvieh won their fourth national Gelbvieh bull grand champion banner.

RWG Right Combination 5506 took the title in the breed’s national show after winning earlier this month at Farmfair.

The reserve was also the junior champion, AWB Birch’s The Boxer 21D from Twin View Livestock of Parkbeg, Sask., and Last Mountain Livestock of Strasbourg, Sask.

On the female side, Twisted T Gelbvieh from Parry, Sask., won the grand championship with SLC Reba 112Y and calf Twisted T Eternal Dream 103E.

The reserve was JSJ Baha 35B and calf JSJ Sunny 69E from JSJ Livestock of Hartney, Man.

The Gelbvieh sale goes today at noon.

The Maine Anjou percentage female title went to Miss Rusylvia Diamond from Rusylvia Cattle Co. at Derwent, Alta., and the reserve was TCF I-67 Bailey 17E from The Cliffs Farm of Saskatoon.

The grand champion percentage bull was Rasa Mr. Bojangles 232E from Arch Holdings at Speers, Sask. VNDY McGregor 721E from Vandy Cattle at Benson, Sask., was the reserve.

The grand champion open female banner went to Miss Rusylvia Dream from Rusylvia Cattle Co. The reserve was LSCC Candy Shop 34E exhibited by McCormack Family Ranch at Grenfell, Sask.

And the grand champion open bull title went to WGSC Canadian Cowboy 1C exhibited by Kody Roddick of Wyoming, Ont. The reserve was Mr. Rusylvia Eldorado 199E from Rusylvia Cattle Co.

Shows and sales continue today in Shorthorn, Black Angus, Limousin, Red Angus, Charolais and Hereford.

Winners of the horse pull competition were: Lightweight, Travis House from Wheatland, North Dakota, with Duke and Prince, which pulled 9,000 pounds the farthest; Middleweight, Cameron Witman of Ferndale, Washington, and team Ben and Boozer, which pulled 10,500 lb. for 164 inches; and Heavyweight, Tyler Setzer from Niton Junction, Alta., and team Kenny and Rodgers, which pulled 11,500 lb., 83 inches.

