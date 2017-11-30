Speedier new technology approvals could help with climate change: CropLife

Canadian farmers could better deal with climate change if new technologies were approved more quickly, industry representatives told the standing agriculture committee.

Dennis Prouse, vice-president of government affairs for CropLife Canada, said farmers have been dealing with the effects of climate change for years. The next step is to help them be more sustainable and more productive on less land.

They will need new technologies to do that but Prouse said the regulatory system is too slow.

It takes two to three years for approvals, he told the committee, and sometimes an application sits for a year before it is even looked at.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said it would be better to get approval time down to a year to get the technology into farmers’ hands sooner. Simply eliminating that 12-month wait in a file could do that.

“The reality is that the regulatory system is failing to deliver innovation to farmers,” he said.

“We’ve seen the most time-consuming part of getting a biotech trait to market is actually outside the developer’s control. The cost and time involved in regulatory science and registration has increased 50 percent in the last decade.”

Prouse said that the predicted introduction of new biotech crops hasn’t happened and 84 percent of crops grown are still among the four majors.

“What’s more, the growth we had expected to see in public sector-developed products has not materialized,” he said. “Seventy-five percent of commercialized products are still coming from the leading private sector technology developers.”

He said all types of traits are in development to deal with all types of issues, including those that will come about due to the changing climate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Private sector developers can afford the extra time and cost that the regulatory system imposes but public sector developers cannot.

Conservative committee vice-chair Luc Berthold noted that the industry talks about increasing production, and the government has targets to do so.

“When people talk to us about those objectives, they say nothing about the constraints associated with climate change,” he said. “Everything seems fine and dandy and there seem to be no fears as to the ability to double production, to deliver the product and to achieve the objectives.”

Prouse agreed that industry is excited about taking Canada from the fifth top agricultural exporter in the world to number two.

“That’s a tremendous goal,” he said. “But there needs to be a road map to get there.

“There won’t be that expansion without a regulatory system that is responsive enough.”

NDP agriculture critic Ruth Ellen Brosseau asked what the turnaround time is in the United States.

Ian Affleck, executive director of plant biotechnology at CropLife, said it is slightly shorter, but that country also has a process that allows new technologies similar to existing products to be approved in four to six months.