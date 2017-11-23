Speckle Park has strong sale at Agribition

REGINA — The Speckle Park lit up the night at its annual Canadian Western Agribition sale held yesterday.

With an unofficial sale average of $11,839 on 14 females, $5,500 on a bull calf and about $1,800 on 30 embryos, the sale was strong from start to finish before a full house.

The high seller from Outback Farm of Alberta’s Sturgeon County went for $20,000 to a syndicate of buyers, Global Speckle Park Elite Ltd.

Other high sellers included a bred female from River Hill Farms of Neilburg, Sask. It sold for $17,000.

A homozygous polled heifer from Colgan’s Cattle Co. of Lashburn, Sask., fetched $15,500 from a New Zealand buyer.

Live cattle and embryo packages sold to buyers across Canada, England, Australia, New Zealand and New York state.

At the show earlier in the day, Dustin McAleer of D.A.M. Dots Ranch at Unity, Sask., won the grand champion bull and female honours.

Contact barbara.duckworth@producer.com