Daily News

More Daily News

Speckle Park has strong sale at Agribition

The grand champion Speckle Park bull at the Canadian Western Agribition show was the entry of Dustin McAleer of Unity, Sask. McAleer also won grand champion female. | Barbara Duckworth photo

REGINA — The Speckle Park lit up the night at its annual Canadian Western Agribition sale held yesterday.

With an unofficial sale average of $11,839 on 14 females, $5,500 on a bull calf and about $1,800 on 30 embryos, the sale was strong from start to finish before a full house.

The high seller from Outback Farm of Alberta’s Sturgeon County went for $20,000 to a syndicate of buyers, Global Speckle Park Elite Ltd.

The high selling Speckle Park at the Canadian Western Agribition sale was the consignment of Outback Farm from Alberta’s Sturgeon County. It sold to a syndicate for $20,000. The sale was held Nov, 22 before a full house of buyers from Canada, the United States, New Zealand, Australia and Great Britain. | Barbara Duckworth photo

Other high sellers included a bred female from River Hill Farms of Neilburg, Sask. It sold for $17,000.

A homozygous polled heifer from Colgan’s Cattle Co. of Lashburn, Sask., fetched $15,500 from a New Zealand buyer.

Live cattle and embryo packages sold to buyers across Canada, England, Australia, New Zealand and New York state.

At the show earlier in the day, Dustin McAleer of D.A.M. Dots Ranch at Unity, Sask., won the grand champion bull and female honours.

Contact barbara.duckworth@producer.com

About the author

Barbara Duckworth's recent articles

More Articles

Comments

explore

Stories from our other publications