Simmental family wins at Agribition

REGINA — A Simmental family from Lloydminster has continued its winning ways by winning the grand champion bull and female honours at Canadian Western Agribition.

Black Gold Simmentals, owned by Randy and Vanessa Noble and their sons, Ryley and Toby, led out the red bull BM captain Scream 63D, also owned with Bohrson Marketing, and a black pair, CMS Soda Pop 425B plus calf at side Black Gold Ms Soda Pop 162E to the winner’s circle.

These two champions also won at the Lloydminster Stockade Roundup, Farmfair International in Edmonton and the Prince Albert Exhibition in Prince Albert, Sask., earlier this fall.

The champion pair have been mated, and three embryos were offered at the Simmental sale for $3,000 each on Nov. 22. Five embryos sired by Captain Scream were sold for $3,400. Semen sales were also available, selling for $650 for 20 doses, $625 for 10 and $500 for 20.

